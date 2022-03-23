Maple Grove Transit has announced an expansion of the My Ride service area that has expanded to include all of Brooklyn Park, all of Brooklyn Center, and CROSS Services in Rogers.
With this expansion, the service area is within the city of Maple Grove, plus service to or from:
• City of Osseo
• City of Brooklyn Park
• City of Brooklyn Center
• Robbinsdale Transit Center
• Crystal Shopping Center
• Plymouth Transit Center on Highway 55
• West Health Campus (Plymouth)
• CROSS Services (Rogers)
Transit riders are reminded that either the trip origin or destination must include a location within the city of Maple Grove.
My Ride is an advance reservation, shared-ride, curb-to-curb bus service available to the general public. A ride reservation is required and can be made for the same day or the following service day. However, the reservation must be made a minimum of 30 minutes prior to the pick-up time. Trips are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Service can be scheduled anytime via the My Ride smartphone app or the online web portal.
Reservations are also available through the My Ride call center at 763-493-2200, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit maplegrovetransit.org for more details.
