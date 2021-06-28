The annual city of Maple Grove photography contest is underway. Residents are invited to share what Maple Grove means to them in pictures. It can be the ordinary (cutting grass) to the extraordinary (a beautiful sunset or a special landmark).
From now through noon on July 13, photographers are invited to submit their entries online through the city’s website (maplegrovemn.gov). They can focus their lens on the following contest categories:
• Going Together — People, like neighbors, family or friends, enjoying every day activities
• Going Places — Landmarks, buildings, and events located in Maple Grove
• Going Natural — Nature and landscapes
• Going Wild — Animals, pets, wildlife, and insects
• Youth (those under age 18) — Entries can pertain to any of the previously mentioned categories
Photos must have been taken in Maple Grove and can depict any of the four seasons. Full contest details are on the city website.
People can also vote for their favorite photo. Everyone is invited to vote online for their favorite contest entry. The photo with the most votes is designated “viewer’s choice.”
The contest recognizes and highlights the talent right here at home. Monetary prizes awarded for first, second, and third place in each category as well as the one prize for the “viewer’s choice” selection. Their entries are showcased at the government center, in the city of Maple Grove winter newsletter, and on the city’s social media.
All photographs submitted are posted on the city’s website and are eligible to be featured in citywide communications. The city is proud to partner with Prime Advertising & Design, Inc. on the annual contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.