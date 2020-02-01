Maple Grove Mayor appointed to Metropolitan Council Transportation Advisory Board

Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffeson

The Metro Cities Board of Directors recently appointed Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson to the Metropolitan Council Transportation Advisory Board (TAB).

The board is keenly involved in the region’s transportation planning process and is made up of state, regional and local officials; transportation providers; and community members. TAB members review and comment on plans produced by the Met Council and recommends projects for federal funding.

In early December, Mayor Steffenson submitted his application. His interest in being a member of TAB is rooted in the foundation of good planning and sound investment for the continued growth and expansion of the region.

Steffenson’s nearly 20-year tenure as Mayor includes numerous discussions and collaborations with fellow municipal leaders, county representatives, and state and federal elected officials to address transportation needs and to secure funding for regionally significant projects.

“The role transportation plays in any area is critical to job centers, health care, transit, and movement of freight, but also impacts residents’ everyday actions such as getting to the grocery store, school, or place of worship,” said Mayor Steffenson.

In cooperation with fellow TAB members, Mayor Steffenson looks forward to playing an integral role in the collaborative efforts and recommendations knowing the impact they will have on the population served.

