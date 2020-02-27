Matthew Witt, of Maple Grove, was sentenced to just over 22 years in prison for murdering his mother and assaulting his father on July 24, 2019, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Feb. 27.
On Jan. 13, Witt, 42, pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder in the beating death of his mother and to first-degree assault for violently attacking his father.
According to the criminal complaint, around 7:30 p.m. on July 24, Maple Grove police were sent to a home on Eagle Lake Drive N. after a 911 hang-up call.
According to the criminal complaint, Witt answered the door covered in blood and told the officers to take him to jail, that he did it but they were alive.
The officers arrested Witt and then entered the house to find his mother not far from the door with severe head trauma, and despite life-saving measures, she was declared dead at the scene. They then went to an upstairs bathroom and found Witt’s father with severe injuries that included facial fractures, a head laceration that required staples and other facial bruises, the complaint states.
According to Maple Grove Police Captain Adam Lindquist, officers arrived an immediately rendered aid to an adult female and an adult male victim. He added, “The deceased victim is Elizabeth Witt, and the assaulted victim is George Witt.” He added that George Witt was “now in stable condition” as of the afternoon of July 25.
Witt’s father told police that his son suffered from mental health problems. The three were at the home when Witt attacked his parents, using only his fists, according to the complaint.
The complaint also stated, “Police spoke with a known [witness] who said Witt spoke with her at approximately 6:45 p.m. on the date of the incident. Witness said Witt mentioned that he and his parents had not been getting along. Witt told her that victim’s house and money would be his someday and specified that day would be soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.