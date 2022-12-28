A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
According to court documents, on Sept. 24, Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car. Kittleson approached one of the victims at the trunk of the car and pointed a gun at them. The second victim attempted to intervene, and a struggle ensued. The gun discharged, and the shot is believed to have grazed the second victim’s ear.
Kittleson took control of the car and drove away. A 9MM shell casing was recovered at the scene by officers with the Blaine Police Department. After reviewing surveillance video footage and with the assistance from other members of the public, officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson.
On Sept. 29, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence associated with Kittleson and recovered two 9MM firearms (the same caliber as the casing found at the scene of the carjacking) and a hooded sweatshirt that matched the sweatshirt Kittleson was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.
Kittleson is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Kittleson was initially charged by complaint and on Dec. 22 was indicted by a federal grand jury. Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung ordered Kittleson to remain in detention pending further court proceedings.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Blaine Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Middlecamp is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
