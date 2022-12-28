A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on Sept. 24, Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car. Kittleson approached one of the victims at the trunk of the car and pointed a gun at them. The second victim attempted to intervene, and a struggle ensued. The gun discharged, and the shot is believed to have grazed the second victim’s ear.

