A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine-gun, and other federal firearms violations, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Following a two-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen, Derrick Maurice Scott 34, was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of carrying a machine-gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a machine-gun, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

