A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine-gun, and other federal firearms violations, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
Following a two-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen, Derrick Maurice Scott 34, was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of carrying a machine-gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a machine-gun, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Under the federal sentencing guidelines, Scott is subject to a 30-year mandatory minimum prison sentence. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
“Mr. Scott has a long and violent criminal history, including possessing a machine-gun, domestic assaults, and fentanyl dealing,” said Luger. “When Mr. Scott was arrested on federal charges, he told law enforcement that when he gets released from prison, he will ‘still be the king and he will get another switch,’ but Mr. Scott’s bravado was badly misplaced, as he is now subject to a mandatory 30-year prison sentence.”
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “Derrick Scott’s bad acts caused significant harm in our communities. His disregard for human life required swift and significant consequences. I am thankful for all our law enforcement partners who aided in this investigation.”
ATF Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division said, “Today Derrick Scott was found guilty not only for selling highly-lethal drugs but also protecting his illegal trade with a machine-gun. Drug dealers utilizing auto-sears are doing severe damage to the people in our communities, and it must stop. [The] conviction is a case where a criminal who is clearly willing to do violence using these devices has been held accountable and will be removed from society for a very long time. I am grateful for the jury’s decision, and deeply appreciate the hard work of our agents, our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for this successful prosecution.”
As proven at trial, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm. Two days later, officers located Scott and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger.
Following a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 355 fentanyl pills and a Glock 41, .45 caliber pistol equipped with an auto-sear or “switch” (a device that makes a firearm function as a fully automatic machine-gun) and a high-capacity magazine.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minneapolis Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas M. Hollenhorst and Chelsea A. Walcker tried the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.