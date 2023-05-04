The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged James Brian Babo, of Maple Grove, with three felony counts of failing to file income tax returns, three felony counts of failing to pay income tax, and two gross misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Babo willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2016 through 2020 and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2018 through 2020. The complaint states that Babo earned enough income during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments