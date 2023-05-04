The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged James Brian Babo, of Maple Grove, with three felony counts of failing to file income tax returns, three felony counts of failing to pay income tax, and two gross misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns.
According to the complaint, Babo willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2016 through 2020 and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2018 through 2020. The complaint states that Babo earned enough income during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota.
Babo allegedly told investigators that he was interested in setting up a payment for his outstanding balance but stopped responding to investigators. According to the complaint, Babo owes over $99,000 in income tax.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Each tax-related gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
