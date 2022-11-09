Maple Grove man charged with kidnapping biological child in Apple Valley

(Photo courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

Shannon D. Ingram II

A 30-year-old Maple Grove man faces charges after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old biological son in Apple Valley and violated an order for protection.

Shannon Dawayne Ingram II has been charged with kidnapping (great bodily harm/terrorize, victim under age 16) and violation of an order for protection.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments