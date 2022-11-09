Maple Grove man charged with kidnapping biological child in Apple Valley

A 30-year-old Maple Grove man faces charges after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old biological son in Apple Valley and violated an order for protection.
Shannon Dawayne Ingram II has been charged with kidnapping (great bodily harm/terrorize, victim under age 16) and violation of an order for protection.
According to a criminal complaint, police believe the following occurred:
An order for protection was issued in court on July 11 which prohibited Ingram from having contact with the mother of his two children, or the children, a 5-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old son. Ingram requested that the court dismiss or modify the order but those requests were denied. The woman has sole custody of both children.
Apple Valley police officers were dispatched to a residence on Oct. 30, after the woman reported that Ingram had allegedly taken the 2-year-old boy from her residence and left in a vehicle.
The woman told police she had just returned home with her boyfriend and two children when they were approached by Ingram. Ingram allegedly picked up the 2-year-old and placed him in the front seat of his vehicle. He allegedly tried to get the 5-year-old to go with him but she refused.
Ingram allegedly left with the boy despite the woman and her boyfriend yelling at him.
Police went to Ingram’s mother’s residence in St. Paul after the woman told officers she believed he may go there. They found the vehicle Ingram had been driving in the lot. Officers obtained and executed a warrant to search the residence but Ingram and the boy were not present. Law enforcement issued an Amber alert for the missing boy shortly after 10 p.m.
Ingram’s cell phone was tracked by law enforcement to an address in Minneapolis. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents went to the address around 3 a.m. Oct. 31 and located Ingram and the boy. Ingram was arrested and the boy was taken back to his mother in Apple Valley.
Ingram allegedly told police in an interview that he had violated the order for protection by sending messages to the woman asking to see the children after the order was issued. He also allegedly admitted to taking the boy, leaving his car in St. Paul but he would not say who picked him and the boy up to go Minneapolis.
The kidnapping charge is a felony with a maximum sentence of 40 years and/or a $15,000 to $50,000 fine. The violation of the order for protection charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of three to 90 days and/or a $300 to $1,000 fine.
