Discover and learn how the powerful process of restorative justice has helped families heal and find unexpected blessings in tragedy. Maple Grove Lutheran Church has invited the Palka/Thomas family to share their first-hand account of the tragic vehicle/pedestrian accident in Minneapolis that took the life of their beloved wife and mother, Yvonne, and discuss their journey toward healing.
Join the church, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a life-changing event. With a video presentation of “In a Split Second” husband John Palka, driver Destinee and Restorative Justice leader Michele Braley will guide conversation about the Restorative Justice process and how it has helped heal countless families after devastating loss. Lessons on vehicle and pedestrian safety shared by both sides will not only transform your thinking and driving, but also your life.
Restorative practices are rooted in Indigenous cultures around the world and blend beautifully with Christian values. Its process views crime through the lens of relationships and community; and by seeking repair through reconciliation, criminal offenders are given an opportunity to make amends to those they’ve hurt. All are invited to learn more at this free community event.
Maple Grove Lutheran Church is located at 9251 Elm Creek Boulevard. For more information, call the church office at 763-420-7930 or visit mglc.org.
