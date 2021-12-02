Maple Grove Lions to host toy, food collection drive

The Maple Grove Lions Club announced they are hosting a Toys for Tots and CROSS Food collection drive Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
People are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy and/or non-perishable food items for CROSS to help out those in need this holiday season.
