Maple Grove Lions to host toy, food collection drive

The Maple Grove Lions Club will be accepting toy and food donations Sunday, Dec. 5. (Photo courtesy of the Maple Grove Lions)

The Maple Grove Lions Club announced they are hosting a Toys for Tots and CROSS Food collection drive Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

People are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy and/or non-perishable food items for CROSS to help out those in need this holiday season.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments