The Maple Grove Lions Club recently participated in a Lions District-wide initiative to say thank you to the first responders in their communities.
The Maple Grove Lions presented each of the five fire stations and the police station in Maple Grove with a basket of various snacks and treats for their members as a way of saying thank you for all they do for the community.
“We are incredibly lucky to have these great people serving our community and keeping us safe,” the Maple Grove Lions said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.