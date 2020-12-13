The Maple Grove Lions Club recently participated in a Lions District-wide initiative to say thank you to the first responders in their communities.

The Maple Grove Lions presented each of the five fire stations and the police station in Maple Grove with a basket of various snacks and treats for their members as a way of saying thank you for all they do for the community.  

“We are incredibly lucky to have these great people serving our community and keeping us safe,” the Maple Grove Lions said.

