Early on Dec. 17, the Maple Grove Lions Club and Maple Grove Firefighters Relief Association (MGFFRA) joined forces at a local fire station to assemble food baskets for those in need in the community and surrounding areas. 

This was the group’s 42nd year hosting this event and it has grown to provide over 144 families with a generous supply of grocery staples for the Holidays, worth around $230 per household.

