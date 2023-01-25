Early on Dec. 17, the Maple Grove Lions Club and Maple Grove Firefighters Relief Association (MGFFRA) joined forces at a local fire station to assemble food baskets for those in need in the community and surrounding areas.
This was the group’s 42nd year hosting this event and it has grown to provide over 144 families with a generous supply of grocery staples for the Holidays, worth around $230 per household.
The Lions reach out every fall to several local churches to get a count of families who could use help with food for the holidays, and after the food is packed, the churches provide volunteer drivers to deliver the food on that same morning.
This was truly a community effort, with the Lions and MGFFRA covering the cost of the food. Maple Grove Cub Foods was the partner in supplying the groceries, and helped defray some of the cost by providing their best pricing and donating over 600 cardboard totes to pack the food baskets for delivery to families.
Malark Logistics donated the use of a semi-truck and driver to transport the food to the fire station.
According to Phil Leith, Maple Grove Lions Publicity Chair, a fun time was had by all who volunteered that morning, followed by a goodwill donation breakfast prepared by The Lookout Bar and Grill for all the volunteers. The proceeds from the Lookout breakfast went to help local families in need.
