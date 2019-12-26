The Maple Grove Lions and Maple Grove Firefighters Relief Association joined forces at one of the Maple Grove fire stations to assemble food baskets for those in need in the community and surrounding area on Dec. 14.

This was the group’s 39th year of putting this together. There were 156 needy families treated to a generous supply of food and staples for the holidays, worth around $200 per basket.

This was truly a community effort, with the Lions and MGFFRA contributing toward the cost of the food.  The Maple Grove Ambassadors also volunteered their services to help pack the baskets, along with National Honors Society members and youth athletic teams. The food was supplied by Cub Foods, who also helped defray some of the costs by donating 625 boxes needed for the food baskets. Malark Logistics donated the use of a truck to transport the food.  

After the baskets were packed, various local churches and other organizations showed up to deliver the food to those in need.  

A fun time was had by all who worked the event, followed by a breakfast prepared by The Lookout Bar and Grill for all the volunteers. The proceeds of the breakfast also went to help local families in need for the holidays.

(The following information was provided by Phil Leith, Maple Grove Lions Publicity Chair)

