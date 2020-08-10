The Maple Grove Lions have announced this year’s winners of the Maple Grove Lions Club/Dick Reimer Scholarships for the class of 2020. A total of $35,000 has been awarded to graduating seniors who reside in Maple Grove including one $5,000 scholarship and twenty $1,500 scholarships to be used for tuition at a university, college or trade school this fall.
The Maple Grove Lions Club/Dick Reimer scholarship is named after one of the original charter members of the Maple Grove Lions Club and first Mayor of Maple Grove. Proceeds from the Lions many fundraising projects are used to provide scholarships as well as many other community service projects.
Those students receiving scholarships from Maple Grove High School include: Stuti Arora, Morgan Coates ($5,000 scholarship), Gabriel Drayton, David Grant, Ben Hollman, Samiksha Kanukunta, Heather Khieu, Lydia Kolness, Katelyn Moline, Adamson Novak, Gavin Peterson, Lacabella Ralph, Madison Stoltzman, and Sahana Vandayar.
Students receiving scholarships from Osseo High School are: Giana Boich, Josh Mattson, Kendall Potratz, and Lauren Seeger.
Other scholarship winners were Alyssa Erickson of Marantha Christian Academy, Mary Plotts a home schooler, and Madeline Young of Providence Academy.
