The Maple Grove Lions have announced this year’s winners of the Maple Grove Lions Club/Dick Reimer Scholarships for the class of 2021. A total of $25,000 has been awarded to graduating seniors who reside in Maple Grove including one $5,000 scholarship and 20 $1,000 scholarships to be used for tuition at a university, college or trade school this fall.
The Maple Grove Lions Club/Dick Reimer scholarship is named after one of the original charter members of the Maple Grove Lions Club and first Mayor of Maple Grove. Proceeds from the Lions many fundraising projects are used to provide scholarships as well as many other community service projects.
Students from Maple Grove High School that received a scholarship include: Ashley Angrimson, Abby Arp, Shaelyse Fehr, Ella Godfredson, Faith Hagen, Jonathon Halstrom, Jasmine Holt, Abigail Kinnan, Dreya Klante, Jenna Moseng, Sierra Rosby, and Emma Schaefer. Peter Stiefel received the $5,000 scholarship.
Osseo High School students receiving scholarships include Sarri Lashuay, Matia Solomon and Nicholas Trzynka.
Caden Bry and Sophia Schlorf of Wayzata High School received scholarships.
Other students receiving scholarships include Brianna Ehmiller of Benilde St. Margaret High School, Keely Kolbreck of Maranatha Christian Academy, and Lauren Kuharski of Totino Grace High School.
