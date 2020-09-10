Maple Grove Lions cancel Concert on the Lawn this year

The second annual Concert on the Lawn, which was to be held at Central Park in Maple Grove and was scheduled for Saturday Sept. 19, has been canceled.
The inaugural event last year drew over 2,000 attendees with the Gear Daddies, New Power Generation, The 4onthefloor, and Kat Perkins all performing. A big lineup with national recording artists was planned for 2020 but had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
The Maple Grove Lions Foundation took over the running of the event this year. They had been monitoring the situation for many months, but the current State guidelines would not allow it to take place in its usual format.
Next year the event is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021, so watch the Maple Grove Lions (maplegrovelions.org) and city of Maple Grove (maplegrovemn.gov) websites for more information as it becomes available.
