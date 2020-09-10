Maple Grove Lions cancel Concert on the Lawn this year

A crowd of 2,000 people enjoys the Concert on the Lawn in Maple Grove last September at Central Park of Maple Grove. This year's event has been canceled.(Photo courtesy of Joseph Stone with Gopher Aerial)

The second annual Concert on the Lawn, which was to be held at Central Park in Maple Grove and was scheduled for Saturday Sept. 19, has been canceled.

The inaugural event last year drew over 2,000 attendees with the Gear Daddies, New Power Generation, The 4onthefloor, and Kat Perkins all performing. A big lineup with national recording artists was planned for 2020 but had to be canceled due to COVID-19.  

The Maple Grove Lions Foundation took over the running of the event this year. They had been monitoring the situation for many months, but the current State guidelines would not allow it to take place in its usual format.  

Next year the event is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021, so watch the Maple Grove Lions (maplegrovelions.org) and city of Maple Grove (maplegrovemn.gov) websites for more information as it becomes available.

