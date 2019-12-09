Scholarship applications are now available for the class of 2020 graduating high school students going on to college, university, or trade schools. Additionally, first year students currently attending an accredited trade or vocational school are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible for the Maple Grove Lions/Dick Reimer scholarship a student must have resided in the city of Maple Grove for their senior year of high school.

A total of $35,000 in scholarships will be awarded. There will be one $5,000 scholarship and twenty $1,500 scholarships awarded in 2020.  

The application deadline is Jan. 31. Applications and guidelines can be obtained from many of the areas high school Career Resource Centers as well as the Lions website at: www.maplegrovelions.org or by contacting the Lions at maplegrovelionsscholarship@gmail.com

