Due to the COVID-19 situation last year, the Maple Grove Lions were forced to cancel their in person half marathon, and had to switch to an all-virtual event. This popular annual event is a major fundraiser for the Lions in which all proceeds go back into the Maple Grove community.

This year the race is back and will be run on Saturday, May 15.

The race consists of a half marathon, 10K, and 5K. There are restrictions in place as to the number of runners allowed, which can change periodically. The virtual options from last year are all available this year as well, which includes the three options listed earlier along with a bike race. People can register to walk, run, or bike the virtual race of their choice by May 14.

The Maple Grove Lions wish to thank their event sponsors — Great River Energy, TC Running, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Orange Theory Fitness, Daily Dose, North Memorial Ambulance Service, First Class Mortgage, and the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.

Visit maplegrovelions.org/half-marathon, or the Lions Facebook page, for more up to date general information about the race and availability, or to register. Then have fun and continue supporting the Maple Grove community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments