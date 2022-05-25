The 17th Annual Maple Grove Lions Gift of Sight Golf Classic is being held Friday, June 10, at

Pheasant Acres Golf Course in Corcoran. It is a best ball tournament with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by a dinner at the golf course catered by The Lookout Bar and Grill.

Join the Lions and have a good time while supporting the community and some area organizations.

All proceeds go to Lions charities, such as the Lions Vision Foundation, MD5M KidSight Screening, and the Lions Hearing Foundation.

If anyone is interested in playing, go to maplegrovelions.org for more information or to register.

