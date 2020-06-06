The 15th Annual Maple Grove Lions Gift of Sight Golf Classic is being held Friday, June 12, at Pheasant Acres Golf Course in Corcoran. It is a best ball tournament with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by a dinner at the golf course catered by The Lookout Bar & Grill.  

This entire event will be held in a manner consistent with current health guidelines. Join the Maple Grove Lions and have a good time while supporting the community and some great organizations.

All proceeds go to Lions charities, such as the Lions Vision Foundation, MD5M KidsSight Screening, and the Lions Hearing Foundation.  If anyone is interested in playing, go to maplegrovelions.org for more information or to register.

