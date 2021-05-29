The 16th Annual Maple Grove Lions Gift of Sight Golf Classic is being held Friday, June 11, at Pheasant Acres Golf Course, 10705 County Road 116 in Corcoran. It is a best ball tournament with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by a dinner at the golf course catered by The Lookout Bar & Grill.
Join the Maple Grove Lions and have a good time while supporting the community and organizations.
All proceeds go to Lions charities, such as the Lions Vision Foundation, MD5M KidSight Screening, and the Lions Hearing Foundation.
If anyone is interested in playing, go tomaplegrovelions.org for more information or to register.
