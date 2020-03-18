In an effort to continue to provide city services and reduce the spread of COVID-19, as of March 18, 2020, the Government Center will be open to limited access only. One point of access will be provided through the main front doors where a phone can be used to contact a staff member to assist you. Staff continues to be available via phone and email and many of our services are available online. Please consider using phone, email and online resources before visiting the Government Center.

