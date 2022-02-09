Maple Grove has officially launched a new website – GrowingTogetherMapleGrove.org – designed to inform voters about the proposed $116 million project to expand and update the Maple Grove Community Center.
The website provides important information on the plan to improve the building and add new amenities, the community engagement process, the cost of the project, and details about the half-cent sales tax referendum to help finance it. The website will be regularly updated to continue answering the public’s questions.
Upgrades needed
After 25 years, the Maple Grove Community Center needs repairs and upgrades to infrastructure such as its mechanical systems, roofs and energy efficiency systems. Further, Maple Grove’s population has increased 28% since the center opened in 1997, and it requires improvements and more space to continue serving the city’s growing and diversifying population.
“Every day, the Community Center contributes to the quality of life in Maple Grove by bringing people together for a variety of activities, services and events,” Mayor Mark Steffenson said. “But after 25 years of service, it has become clear that we need to consider how to reinvest in the center, so that it continues to successfully serve our growing community in the years ahead.”
The city’s investment plan would add or renovate about 312,000 square feet of space at the center, which would include new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, more space for the arts, a walking track, a fitness center, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments such as updated roofs and mechanical systems.
City leaders began engaging local residents in 2018 about long-term planning for the center and gathered guidance and input from the community through surveys, stakeholder meetings and a public open house. Residents expressed a desire for the center to expand and support additional features, including more ice time, more space for senior programs and the arts, fitness facilities and expanded event and banquet space.
“Conversations with Maple Grove residents have been our main guide while planning,” said Chuck Stifter, Maple Grove’s Parks and Recreation Director. “Every person’s input has strengthened the plan the city is proposing.”
Potential funding
After reviewing feedback from residents, city leaders drafted a proposal for the new Community Center for state lawmakers to review. During the 2021 Legislative session, state lawmakers approved the city’s proposal to present a half-cent sales tax option to Maple Grove voters.
As part of the general election Nov. 8, Maple Grove voters will decide whether to approve the local sales tax option to finance $90 million of the project over a 20-year period. Other financial sources include the pursuit of $18 million in state bonding funds and a mixture of sponsorships and contributions from athletic associations that are expected to total $8 million.
If the sales tax is approved, the cost for residents is estimated to be $3.20 a month per resident, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Minnesota. Nonresidents are expected to contribute 55% of the $90 million in sales tax revenue, according to the University of Minnesota research.
If Maple Grove residents approve the sales tax referendum, the city will move forward with design work in 2023. Construction would follow in 2024 and 2025 with estimated completion in the summer of 2026. If the sales tax referendum is not approved, the city will pursue a narrower $59 million plan to make necessary repairs to existing structural problems and improve operational efficiencies at the Community Center. This level of investment would raise property taxes by $134 per year on the average home in Maple Grove with a value of $355,000.
Because the Community Center project is an important community decision, Maple Grove residents are encouraged to visit the new project website – GrowingTogetherMapleGrove.org.
To ask questions or provide feedback to the city about the project, residents can email growingtogether@maplegrovemn.org or call a special voicemail line at 763-494-6519.
