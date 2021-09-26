The Maple Grove Community Organization is hosting its annual Halloween Family Fun Day. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 23, at Weaver Lake Park, 8401 Dunkirk Lane.
The event will be split into two different time slots — 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. or 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Families will register for one of the time slots and space is limited. Registration begins Oct. 1.
There will be over 20 different stations to partake in an activity. These include witches ring toss, scarecrow jump, scream contest, picture board, mini golf, spooky craft and a fashion show.
Costumes are encouraged.
This event is for children ages 2 to 8 years old. There is a cost of $6 to attend. Adults and children under age 2 are free.
Anyone aged 5 and older must wear a mask.
To register and to learn more, visit mgco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.