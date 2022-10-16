It’s hard to believe that Maple Grove’s Main Street Arbor Lakes area celebrated its grand opening over 20 years ago. Since then, Main Street has become home to a wide variety of businesses, restaurants, services, and community events. In 2021, the city initiated a planning process for improvements as it was starting to show signs of its age.

With input from residents and the businesses and property owners along Main Street, an updated vision for this corridor was created. Plans for the refresh included: new roadway surface, sidewalks, and crosswalks; plazas; large pergolas; bistro lighting; more landscaping elements; and benches and other street furniture. The renovation project started this summer, and the city appreciates the patience and support that businesses, residents, and visitors had as the city kept the corridor accessible during the construction.

