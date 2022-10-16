It’s hard to believe that Maple Grove’s Main Street Arbor Lakes area celebrated its grand opening over 20 years ago. Since then, Main Street has become home to a wide variety of businesses, restaurants, services, and community events. In 2021, the city initiated a planning process for improvements as it was starting to show signs of its age.
With input from residents and the businesses and property owners along Main Street, an updated vision for this corridor was created. Plans for the refresh included: new roadway surface, sidewalks, and crosswalks; plazas; large pergolas; bistro lighting; more landscaping elements; and benches and other street furniture. The renovation project started this summer, and the city appreciates the patience and support that businesses, residents, and visitors had as the city kept the corridor accessible during the construction.
The time has now come to unveil some of the exciting elements that will keep Main Street active on a daily basis, engaging with annual events, and resilient for decades to come.
Everyone is invited to a ribbon cutting and celebration Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. Don’t miss the 4:15 p.m. ribbon cutting in the central part of the corridor that includes celebratory words from the mayor and City Council, Kimco, and local business organizations.
Then stroll Main Street to check out the open air spaces, gathering places, and new design elements. And, of course, stop by the businesses.
The project combines all the aspects of what keeps a downtown area attractive and vibrant – beauty, walkability, activities, and innovation. Visitors will continue to enjoy a mix of uses of retail and restaurant offerings of the original Main Street vision as well as medical, dental, and vision services; salons and spas; fitness; and much more. And, certainly the surrounding businesses serve as anchors of Maple Grove’s investment in the area.
Main Street is a key part of Maple Grove’s civic campus that also includes the city’s Government Center, Town Green, Hennepin County Library, and multi-family and senior living opportunities.
