Maple Grove housing Salvation Army Emergency vehicle

One of the Maple Grove Fire Stations is now home to a Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services mobile canteen vehicle.
This service provides disaster support to the northwest area of the Twin Cities. According to Maple Grove city staff, Salvation Army volunteers operate the vehicle deployed a the site of fire, tornadoes, and other natural disasters in support of emergency responders.
There are also mobile canteen vehicles at the Eagan Fire Department and Woodbury Fire Department.
The Maple Grove City Council approved the staging of the vehicle during its April 6 meeting. This allows the vehicle and its associated supplies to staying in available space at Station 5 until its needed during an emergency call.
