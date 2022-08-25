Residents are asked to join the city of Maple Grove for an informational event about plans to renovate and expand the Maple Grove Community Center. An open house is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Community Center located at 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Drop by the banquet room any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

After gathering valuable input from residents and users, the city has proposed a plan to invest $116 million in the community center and the services and programs it supports.

