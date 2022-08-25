Residents are asked to join the city of Maple Grove for an informational event about plans to renovate and expand the Maple Grove Community Center. An open house is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Community Center located at 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Drop by the banquet room any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
After gathering valuable input from residents and users, the city has proposed a plan to invest $116 million in the community center and the services and programs it supports.
The project would include new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, renovated event and banquet space, space for the arts and historical society displays, an indoor walking track, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure improvements.
On Nov. 8, voters will consider a half-cent local option sales tax to finance $90 million of the project. This is an important community decision, and every voice matters.
At the open house, guests will have the opportunity to:
• Visit with city leaders and staff
• View the proposed plan for reinvestment
• Explore how a local option sales tax works
• Learn how Maple Grove residents shaped the plan
• Learn about the cost and tax impact of the project
• Ask questions and provide input
• Get more information about various community center activities and parks and recreation programs
