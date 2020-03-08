The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published their hospital ratings recently and Maple Grove Hospital was honored to receive the top rating — five stars. For the last 10 years, Maple Grove Hospital has been honored to provide high-quality care and services with the growing community in mind.
“At Maple Grove Hospital, to make sure we are providing healthcare the way it ought to be, our teams constantly strive to meet and exceed stringent standards. These achievements aren’t the result of a few individuals alone, but of an entire team working in unison to provide unmatched care,” said Andy Cochrane, CEO of Maple Grove Hospital. “Quality and safety are paramount to providing an unmatched experience and this team’s focus on the little things that make the difference for our customers is apparent from this rating. I take pride in the work we have done to provide exceptional care for our community.”
Just 11 hospitals in Minnesota, and 407 in the U.S., earned five-star ratings. CMS updated their overall hospital ratings approach for 2020. The ratings are meant to help healthcare consumers shop for the highest quality care via the CMS Hospital Compare website. To determine a hospital’s rating, CMS accounts for a variety of measures across seven reportable quality areas. These are patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, safety of care, readmission, efficient use of medical imaging and mortality.
In addition to the top CMS ratings, Maple Grove Hospital has been recognized in the past year as a Top Workplace by the Star Tribune and Minnesota Hospital Association Best Hospital Workplace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.