Maple Grove Hospital is accepting donations from the public.
The hospital stated, “We are humbled by your show of support and appreciation to our team members and patients during these unprecedented COVID-19 times. The safety of our community and team members is our number one priority, and with the increased global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, Maple Grove Hospital is now gratefully accepting donations.”
Currently, the public can donate the following items:
• Factory-Made Masks — N-95 masks and procedural masks
• Homemade masks — A video tutorial and instructions were coming soon
• HEPA vacuum bags and HEPA furnace filters
• Nitrile exam gloves
• Safety glasses/goggles
• Ventilators
The hospital requests that all donated items be in their original packaging with the exception of homemade masks.
For other donation inquires, email COVID-19Donation@northmemorial.com
All accepted donations can be dropped off a the Maple Grove Hospital main entrance, 9875 Hospital Drive, at time. Donations can also be mailed to: North Memorial Health, 3333 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, MN 55422.
To learn more, visit northmemorial.com and click on the COVID-19 “Learn more” button.
