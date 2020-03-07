In the front office of Weaver Lake Elementary School, hangs a 1911 picture. The image shows the country school, District 44, Weaver Lake School. Looking at the picture, people see the country school in the background with the students and teacher standing in-front of the clapboard building.
Recently, students in Shannon La Tourelle’s second grade class wanted to learn more about, Weaver Lake, the country school. School staff contacted the Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society through the organization’s website.
Three members of the Preservation Society, Rosie Gruidl, Mary Moyle and Karen Brajdich crafted a history presentation for the second grade class. On a Friday afternoon in early February they brought their learnings to LaTourelle’s second graders. The presentation covered country schools, Pierre Bottineau and Maple Grove history.
The hour-long show included a Power Point presentation of historical pictures and maps. Moyle, dressed as a school marm, walked the students through a day attending a country school in 1900. Gruidl and Brajdich talked about the history of Pierre Bottineau and Maple Grove history.
Ten-minute breaks allowed students to view and touch period props, such as, a pair of children’s shoes from the early 1900s, a pen and ink bottle, a small black board and chalk, a milk pail and a school bell. The breaks allowed the students to talk and interact with the presenters and view the historical artifacts and ask questions. Class members received a hand-out of historical pictures and facts at the end of the hour.
The students had a great time learning history of the 1850s and 1900s.
If anyone is interested in an outreach program for a class or group, contact the Maple Grove Historic Preservation Society at the website: maplegrovemnhistory.org. The Maple Grove Museum is open each month 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. The museum is located at 9030 Forestview Lane N. in Maple Grove.
