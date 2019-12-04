Jamison Gray was named the new Maple Grove High volleyball head coach.
Gray is no stranger to the Crimson Family as he served as the Crimson’s assistant coach the past four seasons. In the 2018 season, he was named Section 5 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Gray was born and raised in northeast Ohio where he was a multi-sport athlete through high school and a Division I baseball recruit for Butler University.
Gray started his volleyball coaching career in Minnesota within the club volleyball scene in 2014. He has spent the last six years coaching for Minnesota Select Volleyball Club and jumped at opportunities to find roles within USA Volleyballs High Performance Pipeline program. His high school coaching career began with a single season at Totino Grace High before having the opportunity to come to Maple Grove as varsity assistant four years ago.
Last year he took on the head coach role for the inaugural season of the Maple Grove Boys Club Volleyball program and is looking forward to helping the sport continue to grow.
Gray, who works in supply chain management for General Mills, lives in Maple Grove with his wife and two daughters. When he’s not in the gym, he loves spending time with his family, fishing and being outdoors.
