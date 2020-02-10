Maple Grove High School teams place in Minnesota Science Bowl

Wayzata High School’s unrivaled Science Bowl team will be returning to Washington, DC to defend their 2019 national title this year. Wayzata’s Team 1 did not suffer a single loss as it competed against 34 other teams from 21 Minnesota high schools at Macalester College on Saturday during the Minnesota Academy of Science’s Regional High School Science Bowl.
Wayzata’s winning team will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl (April 30 to May 4).
This year marks the third year in a row that Wayzata’s top team has won the chance to compete at the national level.
The Maple Grove High School team 3 took home the Civility Award. The rankings of the MGSH teams are as follows: Maple Grove Senior High team 1 took 13th place, Maple Grove Senior High team 3 took 21st place, and Maple Grove Senior High team 2 took 25th place.
During the Science Bowl, students compete head-to-head in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship.
Science Bowl competitions offer students who excel in math and science a chance to go beyond classroom learning and strengthen their teamwork skills.
Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) competitions like Science Bowl also provide recognition and motivation to the next generation of STEM students, opening the door to STEM majors and careers. Participating in Science Bowl and interacting with scientists at the event “fosters interest in science and encourages us to continue studying science,” said Casey Stocking, a student at The Blake School.
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering interest in STEM by sponsoring STEM-education programs and events for students in elementary school through college. The Academy sponsors Science Bowl with the help of more than 70 volunteers from local companies such as Seagate Technology, Ecolab, and 3M and with generous support from Ecolab, Macalester College, General Mills, Hardenbergh Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Education, and the United States Department of Energy.
