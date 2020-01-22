Maple Grove High honors girls’ soccer state champs

Members of the team in the front, left to right, are: Britt Lund, Avery Toms, Hannah Zahn, Jordan Pauly, Hailey Dyba, Sydney Friederich and Sarah Cortez. Back row: Abbey Radermacher, Emma Fournier, Kylie Baranick, Abby Schulte, Kelley Kloncz, Charley Draheim, Lauren Bredensteiner, Alison Lindblom, Quinn Omar and Luca Ralph. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Girls’ Soccer)

The Maple Grove girls’ soccer team was honored for winning the 2019 state championship at last week’s Snow Days pepfest.

