The Maple Grove Community Organization is hosting its annual Halloween Family Fun Day. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 17, at Weaver Lake Park, 8401 Dunkirk Lane.

The event will be split into two different time slots — 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. or 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Families will register for one of the time slots and space is limited.

Costumes are encouraged.

This event is for children ages 2 to 8 years old. There is a cost to attend.

Anyone aged 5 and older must wear a mask.

To register and to learn more, visit mgco.org.

