The organizers of the first-ever Maple Grove Pride event are inviting the public to a gathering on Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Central Park Garden and Labyrinth, 12000 Central Park Way in Maple Grove.
“This event is very important for the further Northwest Twin Cities suburbs, which have previously not had access to a local pride event or the support that comes with it. Some residents from the LGBTQIA+ community have felt alone and isolated, and we hope to change that,” said organizer and Maple Grove resident Kristy Janigo.
At the event, attendees will hear from speakers sharing their personal stories and professional experiences advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as self-care tips from a mental health practitioner. There will be song and dance performances by local talent.
The event will culminate in a walk through the city. Free pride flags and stickers will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to make their own signs to carry and communicate their messages.
“The faces of our neighbors in the NW Metro are changing. We’re becoming more diverse. We hope to bring some joy and celebration after a year that has been tough for all of us. We just want everyone to feel welcome and included and to have fun. This event is about love, understanding, empathy, and acceptance,” said organizer Tanwi Prigge.
Maple Grove Diversity Equity and Inclusion Community has organized this event, in partnership with Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, and youth leaders from Maple Grove. Maple Grove Diversity Equity and Inclusion Community is a nonpartisan grass-roots group focused on highlighting the growing diversity of the city and neighboring communities. Through partnerships with other suburban communities, the organization is working to form cohesiveness, provide exposure to neighbors with diverse lived experiences, and support for important social causes across the region.
For more information on the event, visit Facebook at fb.me/e/2mm8VvICS or Nextdoor at nextdoor.com/events/3998429?init_source=copy_link_share
