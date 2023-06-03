Maple Grove graduate awarded Eagle Scout Scholarship

(Submitted photo)

Eagle Scout Scholarship recipient is Tarik McNeal. He is a graduate of Maple Grove Senior High School.

Tarik McNeal, a graduate from Maple Grove Senior High, was one of 23 Eagle Scouts selected by Northern Star Scouting to receive a $1,500 scholarship.

He earned his Eagle as a member of as a member of Troop 3531, chartered to Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he served in many leadership positions.

