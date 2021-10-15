Each year, the Maple Grove Fire Department hosts an initial fire apparatus operator course to provide firefighters with the training they need to be able to drive and operate fire engines. This year’s class included students from Golden Valley and Maple Grove fire departments who attended Thursday evening training sessions in addition to their regularly scheduled training drills.
Students also attended two Saturday sessions to prepare and complete Minnesota State Fire Certification Board written and practical testing.
Students attending the apparatus operator course initially spend several weeks in the classroom learning the basic requirements for driving and operating fire engines. During the first two weeks students get a chance to review basic math skills required to calculate fire hydraulic equations.
Students may have limited driving experience with large vehicles like fire engines, so they learn about braking systems and how to perform routine driving and maintenance inspections. Equally important, students learn about Minnesota driving statutes and how their department’s driving policy helps them operate emergency vehicles safely.
Starting in the third week, students are introduced to fire hoses and nozzles, as well as how to calculate the amount of water flowing through a nozzle. It is also their first opportunity to start practical training with their fire apparatus. Over the next six weeks they spend more and more time practicing skills at the pump panel and less time in the classroom.
Maple Grove is the host agency for the fire apparatus operator course, but other departments provide assistant instructors and fire apparatus to give students a hands-on learning experience. Students continue to work with classic and fire ground hydraulic problems, so that they not only learn, but also understand the important safety concepts needed to become a competent driver operator.
All students in the Maple Grove fire apparatus operator course learn to pump water from hydrants and static sources, like ponds and holding tanks. All students learn the important skill of drafting water from a static source. This is done using a folding portable water tank. Retired Maple Grove Deputy Chief Kurt Kramer built a custom manifold that allows students to recycle water during drafting practice.
According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, “Over the years recycling water during apparatus operator training has saved tens of thousands of gallons of water, because we are able recirculate water from a draft tank through the pump and back into the tank.”
