In February, Maple Grove Transit announced free rides on the MY RIDE service to and from COVID vaccinations provided it meets the following conditions:
• People must reserve their ride via the phone line at 763-493-2200. The offer is not available via the Ecolane app.
• One round trip for the first vaccination dosage and one round trip for the second vaccination dosage.
• The rides must be to and from State approved vaccinations sites that are within the current MY RIDE service area.
• This offer is available through June 30.
• Riders need to consult the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us or 651-297-1304 regarding current vaccination eligibility and locations.
EXPANDED STATE FAIR SITE
This offer has now been expanded to include the Minnesota State Fair Vaccination site. This vaccination site is only eligible to persons living in certain zip codes as selected by the State of Minnesota. The Maple Grove zip code of 55369 is included, but 55311 is not.
To get all the details regarding vaccinations and to sign-up for this site, call 1-833-431-2053 or go to the following website: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/statefairvaccine/index.jsp
If anyone wants to book a ride to the State Fair for a vaccination, they must call 763-493-2200 for that ride reservation. People cannot book this ride on the reservation app. This offer is available now through June 9.
This service on the MY RIDE is limited to one bus, so rides will be booked on a first come, first serve basis. People must first have a confirmed vaccination appointment before requesting this MY RIDE free ride.
All riders must wear a face mask. Most importantly, if someone is feeling sick, do not use public transit.
For all Maple Grove Transit “Rider Alerts” go to maplegrovetransit.org with any questions, send an email to Transit Administrator or call 763-494-6005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.