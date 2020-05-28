Wahlburgers, the Boston-area based restaurant company; Hy-Vee, Inc., the grocery chain based in West Des Moines, Iowa; and Crescent Capital, a leading alternative asset management firm, continued their multi-city initiative dedicated to feeding first responders and frontline heroes in Minneapolis.
The initial deliveries took place at University of Minnesota Medical Center, where 300 meals were distributed, and North Memorial Health Ambulance Service Headquarters where 200 meals were distributed on May 13.
Partnership continued to provide an additional 4,500 meals to the essential workers at multiple hospitals and first responder locations throughout the Twin Cities area. One of those delivery sites was at the Maple Grove Hospital on May 22. Maple Grove Hospital and Lake View Hospital received 350 meals.
“Not being able to be fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organization. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” said Mark Wahlberg. “Partnering with Crescent Capital will allow us to give back the best way we know how, by providing warm meals to the heroes battling this virus each and every day.”
Building off of the recently launched Wahlburgers #WhateverYouNeed campaign, the restaurant brand has committed to bringing warm meals to first responders, hospital workers, nursing homes, and other frontline heroes battling the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their national program. The initiative debuted in Boston and will continue to roll out across the country in the coming weeks.
“Crescent is proud to partner with Wahlburgers to serve the heroes on the front lines in some of the communities most affected by this pandemic,” said Mark Attanasio, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Crescent Capital Group. “
We are committed to doing what we can to help the hard-working public servants, grocery workers, and healthcare workers as they work to keep our communities safe and healthy, and are grateful to be able to expand this program to provide meals to both those battling this crisis as well as those greatly impacted by it,” added Mark DeVincentis, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Crescent Capital Group.
Last week’s donations in Minnesota alone amounted to 1,775 meals. An additional 3,225 meal deliveries will be made throughout the Twin Cities to frontline heroes through the end of May.
To learn more about this partnership and Wahlburgers’ current efforts with the #WhateverYouNeed campaign, visit wahlburgers.com/whateveryouneed.
