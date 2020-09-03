The city of Maple Grove and Maple Grove Fire Department share the sad news of the passing of Maple Grove Fire Captain Mike Paidar from acute myeloid leukemia.
Paidar was a longtime member of the Maple Grove Fire Depart, serving over 15 years. In January 2009, he was promoted to lieutenant followed by a promotion to captain in August 2012. In these roles, he helped new firefighters get started on their journey.
Paidar also worked full-time for the St. Paul Fire Department since February 2011. His commitment to serving citizens and ensuring safety was a mission he avidly fulfilled for both fire departments.
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said, “Mike Paidar always led by example as a Maple Grove Fire Captain and teacher. His efforts as a firefighter, fire officer, and fire/EMS instructor helped many new firefighters begin their fire service career.”
He continued, “Mike often helped his fellow firefighters reach their potential and become better than they thought possible. Mike developed strong, lasting friendships, and he will long be remembered for his accomplishments with the Maple Grove Fire Department.”
“It is my sincere hope that Mike’s family knows the positive impact he made on so very many people and know that will continue long into the future. He will be greatly missed by everyone in the Maple Grove Fire Department,” Chief Bush concluded.
Paidar was respected by his brothers and sisters in the fire service, and this loss will be felt deeply by the department. His dedication, leadership, and friendship will be missed very much but will not be forgotten. Funeral services are being held Thursday, Sept. 3, in St. Paul.
