On March 26, Maple Grove Fire Stations 2 and 4 were paged on a report of a house on fire in the 9300 block of Polaris Lane in Maple Grove.
A caller to 911 reported that they could see smoke and believed that everyone was out of the house. Another caller to 911 stated that there was fire in the kitchen at this address.
Maple Grove police officers arrived on-scene and reported seeing flames from the lower level kitchen. This prompted Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief Rob Pearson to request that the call be upgraded to a second alarm for a working fire.
A second alarm in this situation requested response to the scene by Maple Grove Fire Stations 3 and 5, with Maple Grove Station 1 standing-by to cover the city for additional emergency calls. A second alarm for fires also requests an Life Support Unit from Golden Valley.
Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kinnan arrived on scene and noted the fire appeared to be confined to a single unit of a four-plex house. Maple Grove police officers confirmed that all occupants were out of the house and that neighbors in an adjoining unit were also out.
Kinnan found fire coming out of a kitchen window and extending up the outside of the unit. He was able to deploy two Stat-X First Responder fire suppression devices through the kitchen window.
These devices are carried in all Maple Grove chief officer vehicles and are used to contain and suppress fires to slow down fire progression prior to additional fire resources arriving on scene. It is a handheld unit with a pull-ring that is removed prior to a fire officer tossing it into an enclosed space with an active fire.
A Maple Grove engine arrived on scene and Kinnan directed a fire hose be stretched to the kitchen window. The water significantly knocked down the bulk of fire in the lower level of the house. Firefighters were then able to make entry into the house and complete extinguishment of the fire. Achieving substantial knock-down for fire allowed firefighters to declare the fire under control and also allowed Kinnan to cancel the Golden Valley LSU.
These units are requested at multiple alarm fires to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical monitoring. Firefighters check-in with the officer in charge. Medical monitoring includes assessment of their pulse and/or conditions that might indicate a possible medical emergency. This includes noting if a firefighter is experiencing chest pain, fainting, vomiting, or has severe shortness of breath. Typically, firefighters spend about 15 minutes resting and encouraged to drink 8-12 ounces of water.
After Maple Grove firefighters completed fire extinguishment, they checked for hidden hot-spots. Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Farrens coordinated initial fire origin and cause with assistance from the Hennepin County Fire Investigation team. The cause has not been determined at this time.
