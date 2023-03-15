The Maple Grove Fire Department recognizes firefighters and others who have demonstrated significant actions during emergency response, as well as actions for the betterment of the Maple Grove Fire Department. Four awards were presented during the recent Maple Grove Firefighter Relief Association Banquet on Feb. 26.

The department presented a Commendation Award to Field Training Officers (FTO) Mark Getty, Jesse Navin, Stephanie Firestone, Jeff Hendel, Mike Marohnic, Ryan Zurek, and Sam Kitzmann. The FTO team provided direct and effective ways to enhance the on-boarding of new firefighters. Their efforts put new firefighters into the best position for success and improved recruitment and retention of new firefighters.

