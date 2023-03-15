The Maple Grove Fire Department recently recognized firefighters who have demonstrated significant actions during emergency response. It also presents a special year of service coin for every five years of active service with Maple Grove Fire. Vic Kurpiers was recognized for 20 years of service.
The Maple Grove Fire Department presented its Commendation Award to the 2022 Field Training Officer Group of Mark Getty, Jesse Navin, Stephanie Firestone, Jeff Hendel, Mike Marohnic, Sam Kitzmann, and Ryan Zurek.
The Maple Grove Fire Department recently recognized firefighters who have demonstrated significant actions during emergency response. It also presents a special year of service coin for every five years of active service with Maple Grove Fire. Vic Kurpiers was recognized for 20 years of service.
Jeff Scheerer and Mitch Johnson were recognized for 15 years of service. Not pictured is Patrick Beattie.
Carlos Davila, Joe Rootes, Ben Pardun, and Dan Firestone were recognized for 10 years of service. Not pictures is Dan Klein not pictured.
Five Year Service Awards were presented to Jeff Barnes, Tommy Firestone, Mike Marohnic, Sam Kitzmann, and Ryan Zurek. Not pictured are Kirk Randall, Wayne Spiering, and Chris Kummer.
The Maple Grove Fire Department presented its Commendation Award to the 2022 Field Training Officer Group of Mark Getty, Jesse Navin, Stephanie Firestone, Jeff Hendel, Mike Marohnic, Sam Kitzmann, and Ryan Zurek.
Maple Grove Fire Department Merit Award went to Jeff Hendel, Randy Sartor, Jeff Barnes, and RJ Potter (not pictured) for an extrication call on Nov. 19, 2022.
Maple Grove Fire Department Merit Award went to Chris Baker, Mike Kinnan, Carlos Davila, Russ Commers, Jeff Barnes, and Randy Sartor for a medical call on Nov. 25.
The Maple Grove Michael Paidar Fire Service Achievement Award was presented to firefighter Sam Kitzmann (left). Paidar’s wife Julie Paidar was in attendance.
The Maple Grove Fire Department recognizes firefighters and others who have demonstrated significant actions during emergency response, as well as actions for the betterment of the Maple Grove Fire Department. Four awards were presented during the recent Maple Grove Firefighter Relief Association Banquet on Feb. 26.
The department presented a Commendation Award to Field Training Officers (FTO) Mark Getty, Jesse Navin, Stephanie Firestone, Jeff Hendel, Mike Marohnic, Ryan Zurek, and Sam Kitzmann. The FTO team provided direct and effective ways to enhance the on-boarding of new firefighters. Their efforts put new firefighters into the best position for success and improved recruitment and retention of new firefighters.
The Maple Grove Fire Department presented a Merit Award to Firefighters Jeff Barnes, RJ Potter, Randy Sartor, and Lieutenant Jeff Hendel for their actions during a unique vehicle extrication call on Nov. 19, 2022. Working as a team they successfully completed their rescue work in challenging weather conditions to safely move a patient from a car in a water filled ditch to an awaiting ambulance.
The department presented a Merit Award to Firefighters Jeff Barns, Russ Commers, Randy Sartor, Captains Chris Baker, Carlos Davila, and Assistant Chief Mike Kinnan for their actions during response to a medical emergency. They provided a focused and professional response during a difficult, stressful, and highly emotional call.
Years of Service
The department also presents a special year of service coin for every five years of active service with Maple Grove Fire. This year, Maple Grove Fire Department recognized firefighters reaching the 5, 10, 15, and 20-year service marks.
Firefighters Jeffrey Barnes, Tommy Firestone, Sam Kitzmann, Michael Marohnic, Kirk Randall, Ryan Zurek, Fire Inspector Wayne Spiering, and Deputy Chief Chris Kummer were recognized for five years of service.
Firefighters Dan Klein, Joe Rootes, Lieutenant Ben Pardun, Captain Carlos Davila and Fire Specialist Dan Firestone were recognized for 10 years of service.
Firefighters Patrick Beattie, Mitch Johnson, and Lieutenant Jeff Scheerer were recognized for 15 years of service.
Firefighter Vic Kurpiers was recognized for 20 years of service.
All of these firefighters will receive a special commemorative coin noting their level of service with the Maple Grove Fire Department.
Michael Paidar award
Julie Paidar presented the Michael Paidar Fire Service Achievement Award to firefighter Sam Kitzmann.
Maple Grove Fire Captain Mike Paidar died in the line of duty in 2020.
Each year, the Michael Paidar Fire Service Achievement Award recognizes one Maple Grove firefighter who demonstrates an exceptional work ethic, expertise, and integrity in the overall performance of their role as an active member of the Maple Grove Fire Department.
Paidar was well known for his mentoring of new firefighters, but especially the new guy – Sam Kitzmann. Paidar became a mentor to Kitzmann early on when he recognized his energy and commitment to ask questions and willingness to learn.
Many Station 5 firefighters witnessed Paidar’s interactions with firefighter Kitzmann as they worked together helping Kitzmann perfect his firefighting skills and encourage his involvement with all aspects of the fire service. All the while, firefighter Kitzmann worked to not only participate in scheduled training drills and respond to paged Maple Grove calls, but he also became very active in fire prevention activities.
When the opportunity arose, Kitzmann was the first person his station officers thought of recommending to be a field training officer. It wasn’t just his knowledge of firefighting, but his passion to help others succeed. That passion to be the best is something Paidar replicated in his everyday life, in and out of the fire service.
Since becoming a field training officer, many see in Kitzmann the traits that we were accustomed to seeing in Mike: a solid knowledge base, ability to work with people, the ability to push people to a level they didn’t know they could achieve and a sense of humor that helps keep the training ground light when the tasks are difficult.
Firefighter Kitzmann’s approach to service as a firefighter can be best described as “fully involved” and clearly reflects the Maple Grove Fire Department Core Values of Respect, Accountability, Be Nice, and Communication, while serving our community with compassion and integrity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.