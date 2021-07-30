Maple Grove fire captain retires after nearly 36 years of service

Maple Grove Fire Captain Tom Kripotos joined the Maple Grove Fire Department in August 1985 and served continuously until the end of June 2021. Over the past three and a half decades, Captain Kripotos responded to fires, car crashes, and other emergencies in Maple Grove and neighboring cities.
He retired as the third longest serving member of the Maple Grove Fire Department behind former Fire Chief Scott Anderson and current Assistant Fire Chief Rob Pearson.
Kripotos often worked shifts as a daytime duty crew member helping to ensure timely response to alarms and other calls during weekdays when many firefighters are away from home at their full-time jobs.
He always looked for ways to help pass along his knowledge and experience to other firefighters, including helping new firefighters learn the basics of fighting fires and serving the community.
Captain Kripotos served as a lieutenant assigned to Maple Grove Fire Station 1 from September 1996 through December 2008 and again from July 2015 until he was promoted to Captain in March 2017.
During the July 19 Maple Grove City Council meeting, Chief Tim Bush was given an opportunity to recognize and thank Captain Kripotos for his service. According to Chief Bush, “Tom has been around since the early days of the Maple Grove Fire Department. Tom has always had a high level of energy and his retirement is going to leave a little bit of a hole in our department. In this day and age it is very difficult to find volunteers for any organization, not just firefighters, but organizations of all types. To have somebody who sticks with it as long as Captain Kripotos has is truly exceptional. We’re going to miss him and we wish him all the best in retirement.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said the city appreciated all the years of Kripotos’ dedicated service to the community. “We wish him all the best,” he added.
