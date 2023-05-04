A Maple Grove man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for illegal possession of firearms, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, in January 2022, brothers Cortez Ward and Quantez Ward were both charged in Hennepin County District Court for possession of machine guns after they brought to the funeral of a known gang member firearms that had each been modified with auto sears. An auto sear, also known as a switch, is a device used to convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm and is considered a machinegun under federal law.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments