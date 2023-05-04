A Maple Grove man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for illegal possession of firearms, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
According to court documents, in January 2022, brothers Cortez Ward and Quantez Ward were both charged in Hennepin County District Court for possession of machine guns after they brought to the funeral of a known gang member firearms that had each been modified with auto sears. An auto sear, also known as a switch, is a device used to convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm and is considered a machinegun under federal law.
In spring 2022, both Cortez and Quantez Ward pleaded guilty to their Hennepin County charges and were released on terms of probation.
On May 6, 2022, the brothers were pulled over by Maple Grove police. During that traffic stop, Cortez Ward was in possession of an unserialized Polymer 80 pistol with a large-capacity magazine loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition on his person. Quantez Ward had an AK-style gun in a backpack in the car.
On July 19, 2022, law enforcement executed a federal arrest warrant at the Ward brothers’ residence. Inside, law enforcement found multiple firearms, including a 9mm Ruger rifle, a H&K MP5 rifle and a Polymer 80 pistol with a switch.
On Nov. 21, 2022, Quantez Ward, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of firearms as a felon related to several of the firearms recovered on July 19, 2022. He was sentenced April 25 before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz. Cortez Ward will be sentenced at a later date.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Maple Grove Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Middlecamp prosecuted the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.