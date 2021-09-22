The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of the person who died in a 3-vehicle crash.

Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton died in the crash on the 16000 block of County Road 81 in the early-morning hours of Sept. 12.

The medical examiner said that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

