Maple Grove Farmers Market opens May 11 for 2023 season

The city of Maple Grove has announced the 19th outdoor season of the Maple Grove Farmers Market, starting Thursday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
The market features over 50 unique farmers and food makers, providing an incredible variety of locally grown and made products. Shoppers can expect seasonal produce items, meats and proteins including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, duck, eggs, local raw honey, maple syrup, and bedding plants. Specialty foods will include artisan breads, salsa, pickles and preserves, Kombucha, baked beans, BBQ sauce, and much more.
Supporting local farmers and food makers not only benefits our health and the environment, but also fosters a sense of community. We invite you to join us for and experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Maple Grove Farmers Market, open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. from May 11 to October 19. We look forward to seeing you there!
Markets are held rain or shine, closing only in instances of severe weather. The community center site offers ample free parking including disabled parking spots near the intersection of Community Center Drive and Grove Drive. In addition to a wealth of groceries, market-goers can enjoy meals and snacks, among other delicious ready to eat food.
In season, will be asparagus, rhubarb, early herbs and greens, greenhouse grown produce items and root vegetables, bedding plants, hanging baskets, vegetable and herb starts.
All market vendors accept cash; many accept credit cards. Shoppers who run out of cash may visit the Market Information booth to purchase Maple Grove Farmers Market tokens. Tokens are accepted same as cash by all vendors and never expire. SNAP cardholders are also welcomed and may use SNAP cards to purchase $1 tokens, redeemable for SNAP-eligible food items in the market. We are pleased to offer a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP shoppers, up to $20.
Shoppers are invited to sign up for frequent shopper rewards at Market Information. No purchase necessary—receive a $2 token after every four visits to the Maple Grove Farmers Market. In addition, kids ages 4-12 are encouraged to sign up for our free Power of Produce Club in which they receive a $2 token to spend on produce every market visit! This program is made possible by: TopLine Financial Credit Union, OakDale ObGyn, and South Lake Pediatrics.
The Maple Grove Farmers Market is an initiative of Maple Grove Parks and Recreation.
For more information about the market and to plan your shopping day, visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram @MapleGroveFarmersMarket.
