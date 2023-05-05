Maple Grove Farmers Market opens May 11 for 2023 season

(File photo by Alicia Miller)

The 2023 Maple Grove Farmers Market season begins May 11 outside of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

 Alicia Miller

The city of Maple Grove has announced the 19th outdoor season of the Maple Grove Farmers Market, starting Thursday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.

The market features over 50 unique farmers and food makers, providing an incredible variety of locally grown and made products. Shoppers can expect seasonal produce items, meats and proteins including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, duck, eggs, local raw honey, maple syrup, and bedding plants. Specialty foods will include artisan breads, salsa, pickles and preserves, Kombucha, baked beans, BBQ sauce, and much more.

