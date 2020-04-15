The Maple Grove Farmers Market will open today. But instead of being inside the Maple Grove Community Center, the April 16 market will be outside in the parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m.
While the April 16 and 30 farmers markets were previously scheduled to be indoor events, both will be held outside.
“One thing that hasn’t changed is Maple Grove’s commitment to hosting a safe, abundant market that supports local farmers and food businesses,” said Maple Grove Farmers Market Manager Kirsten Bansen Weigle.
She added that Gov. Tim Walz has classified farmers markets as an essential source of good food during the COVID-19 crisis.
In order to have the farmers market, Bansen Weigle said the “much-loved aspect” of the market being a gathering place or social venue has been temporarily suspended. This is to keep everyone safe and to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Shoppers are asked to use a single entrance to the market.
Public hand washing stations will be available along with sanitizer located at each vendor booth. Shoppers are encouraged to wash their hands when they enter and exit the market.
The following vendors are expected April 16: Morning Sun Farms, Schwartz Family Farm, Grillin’ Meats, Neumann Farms, Ruter Farm Produce, Schyma’s Pickles and Preserves, Gardner’s Garden, Beck’s Elk River Farm, The Honey Hut, Rapha Farms, JB’s Homemade, My Goodness! Kombucha, Natasha’s Pierogi and Ruhland’s Strudel Haus.
Several tips have been offered for those customers considering attending the April 16 market. Those tips include:
• Do not shop if feeling ill or been around someone in the house who is ill.
• Allow seniors and high-risk people to shop the first half-hour of the market from 3-3:30 p.m.
• Have one member of a family be the shopper to reduce crowding.
• Consider leaving children at home if possible.
• Vendors will be spaced farther apart
• Chalk marks will on the pavement for customers to line up in safe 6-foot intervals
• Consider preordering and prepaying from the vendors (visit the market website for more details)
• All ready-to-eat foods will be packaged to go. No samples.
• Shoppers should allow the vendors to all the products
• There will be market tokens. Please use credit cards and cash.
• SNAP cards will be accepted
• The Frequent Shopper Rewards and kid’s Power of Produce Club have been temporarily suspended
“The growing season has not been canceled and we are here to connect you with fresh, safe, nutrient-dense foods from local farmers and food makers,” Bansen Weigle said.
More information on the market can be found at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com
