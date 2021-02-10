The Maple Grove Farmers Market is planning several Sunday indoor markets this spring.

The first indoor farmers market will be Sunday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its new location in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12059 Elm Creek Blvd., D-6.

Valentines Day will be a great day to get out of the house and stock up on delicious local foods.

There are 20 local farmers and food makers expected to offer seasonal produce, local meats and eggs, pickles and preserves, and many specialty goods. These vendors include several new ones.

Additional indoor Sunday markets will be March 21 and April 18, each from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The markets will following face mask and social distancing protocols. Masks are required. Consider shopping later in the market day. Designate just one shopper from a household to avoid congestion and waiting in line.

For more information, visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.

