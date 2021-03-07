The Maple Grove Farmers Market is hosting two more indoor markets for the 2021 season at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12059 Elm Creek Blvd, space D-6 (formerly Forever 21).
The upcoming market dates are Sundays, March 21 and April 18. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New procedures are in place for market-goers to following social distancing practices. This includes the requirement of masks on everyone.
The indoor markets will feature around 20 vendors offering locally-raised meats and eggs, honey, pickles and preserves, baked goods, and other specialty items.
The weekly outdoor markets at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, will return on Thursdays starting May 13, at 3 p.m. The outdoor markets include 40 to 50 local food makers each week, offering locally-grown food and locally-made products.
All market vendors accept cash; many accept credit cards. Shoppers who run out of cash may visit Market Info to purchase Maple Grove Farmers Market tokens. Tokens are accepted same-as-cash by all vendors and never expire. SNAP cardholders are also warmly welcomed and may use SNAP cards to purchase $1 tokens, redeemable for SNAP-eligible food items in the market.
The Maple Grove Farmers Market is an initiative of Maple Grove Parks and Recreation. For more information about the market and to plan a shopping day, visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Sign up for weekly farmers market text message reminders by texting INFO to 833-201-6936.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.