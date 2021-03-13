Maple Grove Farmers Market announces spring events, summer season

The earliest signs of the growing season are emerging. Eaters are invited to reconnect with their farmers and food makers at Sunday indoor markets this spring in Maple Grove. Over 20 farms and food makers will be present on Sunday, March 21, and Sunday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Markets are being held at the Maple Grove Parks and Rec Studio at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes (Formerly Forever 21), 12059 Elm Creek Boulevard N, D-6 in Maple Grove. The large retail space is on the east end of the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.
Shoppers can expect locally-raised meat and chicken, eggs, pickles and preserves, microgreens, locally-raised woolen products, goat’s-milk soaps, pickles, preserves, jams and jellies. Specialty food products including artisan bread, pierogies, granola bars, cupcakes and cookies, fresh-squeezed ginger juice, cinnamon-roasted nuts, kombucha, locally-roasted coffee, empanadas, and more will also be available for purchase.
OUTDOOR SEASON ANNOUNCED
On Thursday, May 13, weekly outdoor markets will begin in their traditional location in the parking lot at the Maple Grove Community Center. The community center is located at 12951 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove. Market hours: 3 to 7 p.m. each Thursday (3 to 6 p.m. in October).
Outdoor markets feature about 45 vendors each week and focus exclusively on locally grown, locally made food and farmstead products. Find produce, meats, poultry, eggs, honey, maple syrup, cheese, goat’s-milk soap, pickles, jams and jellies. Artisan breads and many specialty food products will also be available. It’s a shopper’s outdoor grocery store.
The market accepts applications from prospective vendors on a rolling basis throughout the season. Learn more at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com/get-involved.
COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS
The market is committed to offering a safe shopping experience. Indoor markets offer plenty of space for social distancing. Well-fitting masks are required for everyone in the market area.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting INFO to 1-833-201-6936.
